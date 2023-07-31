View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Victorian Government renews agreement with AD1 Holdings



Melbourne, Australia, 31 July 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX:AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce existing ApplyDirect customer, the Victorian Government has renewed the Managed Service Agreement (MSA) for Careers.Vic for an additional three-year term.



Key highlights



The Victorian government has entered a three-year renewal agreement with ApplyDirect for the continued delivery of ApplyDirect’s recruitment solutions software

The partnership with Victorian Government also provides additional project work to enhance the features and functionality of the platform

Under the agreement Careers.Vic will migrate onto ApplyDirect’s new feature rich Gen3 platform by March 2024

The new Gen3 platform increases the speed with which innovation can be enabled by the customer

Since its launch in 2018, Careers.Vic has attracted over 5.0 million new users and has processed over 2.3 million applications

The total three-year term is structured as a two-year renewal plus a one-year extension option and marks the migration of the current Careers.Vic website onto the ApplyDirect Gen3 platform, delivering significant efficiencies for both parties.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



