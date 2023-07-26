AD1 Holdings - Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Melbourne, Australia, 26 July 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a portfolio of market-leading software
businesses, today releases its business update and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 (Q4 FY23).
Key highlights
Cash balance at end of the financial year of $1.3m
Cash receipts for the quarter of $2.3m, a 16% improvement on the prior corresponding period (pcp)
Net cash used from operating activities has improved by 83% on pcp, achieving only a $0.2m deficit this quarter against a $1.1m deficit in pcp
Group unaudited total revenue approximately $7m for FY23
Art of Mentoring (AoM) division revenue is up 34% year-on-year (YoY)
ApplyDirect revenue has increased 10% YoY
USS sub-licencing has been finalised and that operation will be discontinued from 31 August 2023
A continued strong pipeline for the US market with regular contract wins and expanding revenue on existing contracts being delivered
