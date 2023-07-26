Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

26 Jul 2023 09:42 AM

Melbourne, Australia, 26 July 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a portfolio of market-leading software
businesses, today releases its business update and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2023 (Q4 FY23).

Key highlights

  • Cash balance at end of the financial year of $1.3m
  • Cash receipts for the quarter of $2.3m, a 16% improvement on the prior corresponding period (pcp)
  • Net cash used from operating activities has improved by 83% on pcp, achieving only a $0.2m deficit this quarter against a $1.1m deficit in pcp
  • Group unaudited total revenue approximately $7m for FY23
  • Art of Mentoring (AoM) division revenue is up 34% year-on-year (YoY)
  • ApplyDirect revenue has increased 10% YoY
  • USS sub-licencing has been finalised and that operation will be discontinued from 31 August 2023
  • A continued strong pipeline for the US market with regular contract wins and expanding revenue on existing contracts being delivered

For more information, download the attached PDF.

