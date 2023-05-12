Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Results of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

12 May 2023 11:50 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 12 May 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: AD1), announces the results of the Entitlement Offer  announced on 30 March 2023.

The Entitlement Offer allowed Eligible Shareholders to subscribe to 2 New Shares for every 7 Existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.005 per New Share.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has improved its cash position by approximately $1 million, through the Entitlement Offer and other capital raising plans. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

