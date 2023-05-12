View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Results of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer



Melbourne, Australia, 12 May 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: AD1), announces the results of the Entitlement Offer announced on 30 March 2023.



The Entitlement Offer allowed Eligible Shareholders to subscribe to 2 New Shares for every 7 Existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.005 per New Share.



The Company is pleased to announce that it has improved its cash position by approximately $1 million, through the Entitlement Offer and other capital raising plans.



