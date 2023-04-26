Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Extension to Right Issue Closing Date

26 Apr 2023 07:15 PM


Melbourne, Australia, 26 April 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), refers to its a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) for every 7 Shares held by eligible shareholders to raise up to approximately $1 million  (Entitlement Offer). The Company announces an extension to the closing date of its Entitlement Offer to 5:00pm on Monday 8 May 2023.

The Company has extended the closing date due to the recent public holidays (Easter and ANZAC day) resulting in delays in some shareholders receiving their application forms through the mail.

If you have not recived your application form please contact the company directly and we will arrange your application form to be emailed to you. 

