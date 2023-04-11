Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documents

11 Apr 2023


Melbourne, Australia, 11 April 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: AD1), is pleased to announce the despatch of the Offer Booklet and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance form to Eligible Shareholders, for the Entitlement Offer announced on 30 March 2023.

The Entitlement Offer opens on 11 April 2023 and closes at 5.00pm (AEST) on 1 May 2023.

The Entitlement Offer allows Eligible Shareholders to subscribe to 2 New Shares for every 7 Existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per New Share. The Entitlement Offer will raise up to approximately $1 million.

