AD1 Holdings - Appointment of CFO and Company Secretary



Melbourne, Australia, 3 April 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Todd Perkinson to the roll of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary effective today.



Mr Perkinson has over 20 years experience across various industries as CFO and other executive management levels. His previous roles have been with Damstra Technology (ASX: DTC), Vault Intelligence (ASX: VLT), leading healthcare agencies across both Australia & New Zealand, Rank Group (Graeme Hart’s enterprises) and 7-8 years working within insurance markets in the UK.



