Entitlement Offer



For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of 2 Shares for every 7 Shares held by Eligible Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per Share to raise up to approximately $1 million.



This offer closes at 5.00pm (AEST) on 1 May 2023 (unless extended at the discretion of the Company).



