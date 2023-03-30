View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer



Melbourne, Australia, 30 March 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: AD1), is pleased to announce a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) for every 7 Shares held by eligible shareholders to raise up to approximately $1 million (Entitlement Offer).



The Entitlement Offer is being offered at an issue price of A$0.005 per New Share. All New Shares will rank equally with existing Shares on the date of issue. The net proceeds from the Entitlement Offer will be used for working capital requirements and fund further growth of our Art of Mentoring software business in the USA.



The directors of the Company intend to take up their full entitlement under the Entitlement Offer.



An Appendix 3B in relation to the Entitlement Offer and a notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) will be lodged with ASX Limited (ASX).



