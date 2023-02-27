AD1 Holdings - H1 FY23 Results Announcement

Melbourne, Australia, 27 February 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is today releasing its results for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (H1 FY23).
Key highlights
Group revenue of $3.5 million, up 15% on the prior corresponding period (pcp) of H1 FY22 despite loss of LPE revenue from the Utility Services Software (USS) business
Cash receipts from customers of $3.0 million, 21% lower on pcp due to delays in customer payments, which have now been rectified
Added an additional 22 customers across the Group increasing the Group’s total customer number to over 140
Art of Mentoring (AoM) revenue increased by 57% on pcp to $1.6 million while cash receipts from customers increased by 17% on pcp to $1.5 million
AoM’s increasing sales pipeline is now totalling $7.3 million across Australia and North America with further growth expected
Successfully launched the ‘Art of Mentoring Academy’ to further drive revenue and open new sales channels for the AoM vertical
