AD1 Holdings - H1 FY23 Results Announcement

27 Feb 2023 07:59 PM


Melbourne, Australia, 27 February 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is today releasing its results for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (H1 FY23).

Key highlights

  • Group revenue of $3.5 million, up 15% on the prior corresponding period (pcp) of H1 FY22 despite loss of LPE revenue from the Utility Services Software (USS) business
  • Cash receipts from customers of $3.0 million, 21% lower on pcp due to delays in customer payments, which have now been rectified
  • Added an additional 22 customers across the Group increasing the Group’s total customer number to over 140
  • Art of Mentoring (AoM) revenue increased by 57% on pcp to $1.6 million while cash receipts from customers increased by 17% on pcp to $1.5 million
  • AoM’s increasing sales pipeline is now totalling $7.3 million across Australia and North America with further growth expected
  • Successfully launched the ‘Art of Mentoring Academy’ to further drive revenue and open new sales channels for the AoM vertical
