AD1 Holdings - H1 FY23 Results Announcement



Melbourne, Australia, 27 February 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is today releasing its results for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (H1 FY23).



Key highlights



Group revenue of $3.5 million, up 15% on the prior corresponding period (pcp) of H1 FY22 despite loss of LPE revenue from the Utility Services Software (USS) business

Cash receipts from customers of $3.0 million, 21% lower on pcp due to delays in customer payments, which have now been rectified

Added an additional 22 customers across the Group increasing the Group’s total customer number to over 140

Art of Mentoring (AoM) revenue increased by 57% on pcp to $1.6 million while cash receipts from customers increased by 17% on pcp to $1.5 million

AoM’s increasing sales pipeline is now totalling $7.3 million across Australia and North America with further growth expected

Successfully launched the ‘Art of Mentoring Academy’ to further drive revenue and open new sales channels for the AoM vertical For more information, download the attached PDF.



