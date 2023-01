View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Resignation of Director



Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), advises that due to personal reasons, Mr Andrew Henderson has resigned from the Board effective immediately.



The Board will search for a new chair in due course and wishes to thank Mr Henderson for his tenure and all the best for his future endeavours.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document