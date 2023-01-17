View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Continued momentum for Art of Mentoring in North America



Key highlights:



-- Signs a US Federal Government Panel Agreement to be a registered supplier to Federal Government into the future

-- Signs additional new contract with US Department of Labor for an initial one-year term with a total contract value (TCV) of over $0.13 million and an option to extend annually for a further four years, resulting in a potential LTV of over $0.63 million

-- AoM’s increasing US sales pipeline is now totalling $4.0 million in LTV with further growth expected.

-- Total FY23 invoiced revenue for the AoM US division was over $1.75 million, a sharp increase of 34% compared to total FY22 invoiced revenue of $1.3 million



Melbourne, Australia, 17 January 2023: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce that the Art of Mentoring (AoM) division has signed up with an US Federal Government Panel, and signed a new contract with the US Department of Labor.



Under the US Federal Government panel, AoM will be added to an approved list of suppliers and will no longer have to submit individual tenders to prospective US Government customers, increasing AoM’s opportunity to build out its footprint across government departments and significantly reducing procurement times.



