AD1 Holdings - Results of Annual General Meeting

29 Nov 2022 04:26 PM


Melbourne, Australia, 29 November 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), hereby provides the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on 29 November 2022.

Information required to be disclosed by the Company in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act is attached.

All resolutions were passed on a poll, including resolutions 5 and 6, which were special resolutions. Details of resolutions, the proxies received, and the votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached results summary. 

