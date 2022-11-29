View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - 2022 Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address



Melbourne, Australia, 29 November 2022 : AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), provides the following Chairman’s address in relation to today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).



Good morning and thank you for joining us today at our 2022 Annual General Meeting.



For today's AGM I will be mainly focussed on last financial year.



Whilst we are here to focus on FY 22 I will also quickly address, July to date and some of the happenings in your company.



The consolidated revenue increased by 12% in stormy market conditions.



On entering FY22, we took a number of decisions as a board to invest for growth in our continuing obligations to customers in USS.



