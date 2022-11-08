View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - AoM witnesses strong momentum in North America



Key highlights



-- US sales pipeline of $3.2 million in lifetime value (LTV), based on historical customer retention rate of 4 years, up over 700% year on year (yoy) compared to approximately $400,000 this time last year

-- Record level of new business sales, including SaaS and professional services, with an LTV of ~$1.43 million

-- 8 new customers added with a Total Contract Value (TCV) of ~$290,000 including non-profits Social Futures and She Raises Africa and a major Defence contract. All of which represents an LTV in excess of $ $1.16 million

• Strong contract renewals representing $2.56 million LTV to date



Melbourne, Australia, 8 November 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce that Art of Mentoring (AoM) has made a record breaking start to the year in North America with total revenue up 126% year on year, driven by unprecedented new business sales. AD1 anticipates new contract wins achieved in year to-date FY23 will deliver an LTV of approximately $1.43 million, based on historical customer retention rates.



