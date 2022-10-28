Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

28 Oct 2022 01:55 PM


Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AD1 Holding Limited (the “Company”) will be held at the offices of Gadens Lawyers, Level 13, Collins Arch, 447 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 at 11.00am (AEDT) (“General Meeting” or “Meeting”).

AGENDA

The Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form which accompany and form part of this Notice, include defined terms and describe in more detail the matters to be considered. Please consider this Notice, the Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form in their entirety.

