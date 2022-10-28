View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - 2022 AGM - Letter to Shareholders & Proxy Form



AD1 Holdings Limited (the "Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders (“Shareholders”) of the Company is scheduled to be held at the offices of Gadens, Level 13, Collins Arch, 447 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000 on Tuesday 29 November 2022 at 11:00am (AEDT) (the "Meeting”).



In accordance with section 110D(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Corporations Act”), the Company will not be despatching physical copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice of Meeting) unless a Shareholder has requested a hard copy or made an election for the purposes of section 110E of the Corporations Act to receive documents from the Company in physical form. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed, accessed and downloaded via the following direct link to the ASX announcements platform of the Company: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.ad1



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document