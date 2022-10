View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Release of securities from voluntary escrow



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (‘AD1 Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, 16,178,895 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow on 3 November 2022.



These shares were previously issued as partial consideration for the acquisition of Art of Mentoring Pty Ltd.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document