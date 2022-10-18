View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Henderson



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (‘AD1 Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) provides the attached amended Appendix 3Y for Director, Mr Andrew Henderson, following recent changes in shareholdings in the Company. The Company has identified that the previous form lodged included the incorrect number of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) acquired due to an administrative oversight. These Shares have now been included in the attached of amended Appendix 3Y.



The Company is satisfied that it has the necessary reporting and notification policies in place to ensure compliance with its disclosure obligations under the ASX Listing Rules.



