View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Date of Annual General Meeting



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (‘AD1 Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.



An item of business at the AGM will be the re-election and appointment of directors. In accordance with the Company’s Constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Tuesday 11 October 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document