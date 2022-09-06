AD1 Holdings - Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Norster

View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (‘AD1 Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) provides the attached Appendix 3Y for Director, Mr Michael Norster, following recent changes in shareholdings in the Company. As part of preparing the attached Appendix 3Y, the Company has identified that the opening balance of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) did not include 2,000,000 Shares which were acquired on 30 August 2019 in accordance with the Company’s Share Purchase Plan due to an administrative oversight. These Shares have now been included in the opening balance of the attached Appendix 3Y.



