AD1 Holdings - Art of Mentoring achieves final milestone - issue of shares

30 Aug 2022 12:40 PM


AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (‘AD1 Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that Art of Mentoring (AoM) has now achieved its final milestone in relation to the acquisition agreement and the Company has today issued 24,916,943 fully paid ordinary shares to satisfy the final milestone payment.

Section 708A Cleansing Notice

This notice is given by the Company under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

