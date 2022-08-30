View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Art of Mentoring achieves final milestone - issue of shares



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (‘AD1 Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that Art of Mentoring (AoM) has now achieved its final milestone in relation to the acquisition agreement and the Company has today issued 24,916,943 fully paid ordinary shares to satisfy the final milestone payment.



Section 708A Cleansing Notice



This notice is given by the Company under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).



