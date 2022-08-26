View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - AD1 FY22 Appendix 4E and Results Announcement



Key highlights



-- Annual Group revenue of $6.0 million, an increase of 12% on the prior corresponding period (pcp) of FY21 and cash receipts from customers of $6.8 million, an increase of 35% on pcp

-- Art of Mentoring (AoM) delivered strong year on year (YoY) revenue growth of 44% with cash receipts from customers up 78%

-- ApplyDirect has maintained its recurring revenue, onboarded new customers, renewed its core customers while investing in software and product development

-- Utility Software Services (USS) maintained its recurring revenue bases whilst investing in software and product development

-- Recent launch of new HR technology SaaS platform Jobtale with ~100 customers signed up and 10 key pilot partners selected to test the platform, creating a new revenue stream for AD1

-- Research and development (R&D) tax incentive of $1.8 million, reflecting AD1’s strong investments in technology and products to further drive growth



Melbourne, Australia, 26 August 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce its full year results for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 (FY22).



Commenting on the FY22 results, AD1 Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brendan Kavenagh said: “We are pleased to have achieved a solid year of growth with key customer wins across the Group. Over the course of the year, we invested heavily into sales and marketing, development of products, and technology to set a strong foundation for growth, and we have already seen benefits with increased upsell activities and new customer with and renewals.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



