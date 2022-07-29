View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key highlights



-- Cash receipts of $1.97 million for the quarter, an increase of 54% compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) of Q4 FY21 and totalling $7.32 million for FY22, a significant increase of 45% compared to FY21

-- The Group added 6 new customers across all division during Q4 FY22

-- 51% revenue growth in Art of Mentoring (AoM) division compared to the pcp, and an increase of 12% compared to Q3 FY22

-- ApplyDirect renewed its Managed Services Agreement with the NSW Government for a further two-year term for the continued delivery of recruitment solutions software

-- Jobtale product is gaining traction with 70 pilot customers already signed, and official launch expected in August FY23

-- AoM (Art of Mentoring) CEO and Co-Founder Alex Richardson will relocate to Austin, Texas in Q1 FY23 to accelerate growth of the AoM’s North American business



Melbourne, Australia, 29 July 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, today releases its business update and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (Q4 FY22).



