Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

View All AD1 Holdings News


AD1 Holdings - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

29 Jul 2022 05:19 PM


Key highlights

-- Cash receipts of $1.97 million for the quarter, an increase of 54% compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) of Q4 FY21 and totalling $7.32 million for FY22, a significant increase of 45% compared to FY21
-- The Group added 6 new customers across all division during Q4 FY22
-- 51% revenue growth in Art of Mentoring (AoM) division compared to the pcp, and an increase of 12% compared to Q3 FY22
-- ApplyDirect renewed its Managed Services Agreement with the NSW Government for a further two-year term for the continued delivery of recruitment solutions software
-- Jobtale product is gaining traction with 70 pilot customers already signed, and official launch expected in August FY23
-- AoM (Art of Mentoring) CEO and Co-Founder Alex Richardson will relocate to Austin, Texas in Q1 FY23 to accelerate growth of the AoM’s North American business

Melbourne, Australia, 29 July 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, today releases its business update and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (Q4 FY22).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.