AD1 Holdings - ApplyDirect provides Talent Acquisition Industry Solution

Melbourne, Australia, 21 July 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce it has entered a contract for the use of its ApplyDirect solution with one of the largest GDP contributing industries in Victoria.



Key highlights



-- AD1’s ApplyDirect end-to-end recruitment technology will be configured to provide a worker portal for the Victorian based customer whereby workers can easily find open career opportunities

-- An initial contract term of two years to the value of $243,000 with an option to extend an additional year

-- The technology will provide a job matching platform tailored and specific to one of the largest GDP contributing industries in Victoria



The two-year contract will see AD1 build, host and provide ongoing maintenance and digital services



AD1 has entered a contract for an initial term of two years to the value of $243,000 with an option to extend for an additional year. Under the contract AD1’s ApplyDirect Career Site technology will be used to provide a job matching platform tailored and specific to the Victorian industry.



The new contract win further reinforces AD1’s position as a leading provider of recruitment technology solutions. The platform is being developed in partnership with an industry fund. The platform is scheduled to launch to industry in Q2 FY23 and further updates will be provided to the market upon launch.



