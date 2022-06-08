View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Renewal of Managed Services Agreement with NSW Government



Melbourne, Australia, 8 June 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased to announce that the NSW Government has renewed the Managed Service Agreement (MSA) with its recruitment solutions software ApplyDirect for an additional two-year term with a fixed annual subscription fee.



Key highlights



* The Public Service Commission has entered into a new NSW Government ICT Agreement with AD1 for continued delivery of ApplyDirect recruitment solutions software

* AD1 to provide ongoing hosting and maintenance to the platform and provision of related digital services

* New platform developments and continual innovation has increased functionality for the NSW Government and strengthened the partnership

* The purposely developed career’s platform attracted over 5 million new users and has processed over 2.3 million applications since its launch



AD1 Chief Executive Officer Brendan Kavenagh commented: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the NSW Government, which has existed since 2015. At AD1, we pride ourselves on determinedly innovating and supporting our customers, the NSW Government has powerful brand recognition, and our evolving platform ensures that “I Work for NSW” has a unified voice, where candidates experience consistency in their job search process.”



Under the MSA, the Company will provide services including ongoing hosting and maintenance of the career’s platform and the provision of related digital services.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



