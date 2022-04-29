Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings to present at NWR Virtual Conference

29 Apr 2022 09:47 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 29 April 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, is pleased is pleased to announce that CEO Brendan Kavenagh will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Conference on Wednesday, 4 May 2022.

During the presentation, Brendan will discuss the Company’s highlights on the business activities and financial performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, as well as introducing the company to new investors. 

