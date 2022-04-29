Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

View All AD1 Holdings News


AD1 Holdings - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

29 Apr 2022 09:34 AM


Melbourne, Australia, 29 April 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, today releases its business update and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 (Q3FY22). 

Key highlights

* The Group added 17 new customers across all divisions
* 400% revenue growth in Art of Mentoring (AoM) division compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) of Q3FY21, and an increase of 38% compared to Q2FY22
* Signed new US channel partners, supporting growth in offshore expansion
* Cash receipts of $1.56 million, an increase of 3% on pcp and consistent with Q2FY22 on a normalised basis
* Steady organic growth in Utility Software Services (USS) division with revenue growth of 18% on pcp
* 13.7% ARR growth across ApplyDirect’s existing customer base
* Still in MVP development our Jobtale product is gaining intertest with 50 pilot customers already signed 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.