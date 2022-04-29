AD1 Holdings - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

View All AD1 Holdings News

Melbourne, Australia, 29 April 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (‘AD1’, the ‘Company’ or the ‘Group’) (ASX: AD1), a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses, today releases its business update and Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 (Q3FY22).



Key highlights



* The Group added 17 new customers across all divisions

* 400% revenue growth in Art of Mentoring (AoM) division compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) of Q3FY21, and an increase of 38% compared to Q2FY22

* Signed new US channel partners, supporting growth in offshore expansion

* Cash receipts of $1.56 million, an increase of 3% on pcp and consistent with Q2FY22 on a normalised basis

* Steady organic growth in Utility Software Services (USS) division with revenue growth of 18% on pcp

* 13.7% ARR growth across ApplyDirect’s existing customer base

* Still in MVP development our Jobtale product is gaining intertest with 50 pilot customers already signed



