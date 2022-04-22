View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation



Melbourne, Australia, 22 April 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (AD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Mr Justin Mouchacca has been appointed as Company Secretary of AD1, following the resignation of Mr Harvey Bui.



Mr Mouchacca is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia with over 15 years' experience in public company responsibilities including statutory, corporate governance and financial reporting requirements. Since July 2019, Mr Mouchacca has been principal of JM Corporate Services and has been appointed Company Secretary and Financial Officer for a number of entities listed on the ASX and unlisted public companies.



