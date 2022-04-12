View All AD1 Holdings News

AoM Quadruples Year-on-Year March Revenue



Melbourne, Australia, 12 April 2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) (AD1 or the Company) today announced that subsidiary Art of Mentoring (AoM) continues to exceed expectations in a key area of its strategy and commitment to the market: sustained revenue growth, and at pace.



In a strong finish to the quarter AoM achieved a 38% increase in revenue over the previous quarter, with March month being a 400% increase over March 2021. Growth was primarily driven by platform subscription sales, with strong renewals and the addition of five (5) new customers. March platform sales were 4.9 times March sales last year, whilst E-learning and consulting services revenue also demonstrated strong growth, more than doubling year-on year.



Notable clients acquired in the period include Transport NSW, ITS Australia (Intelligent Transport Systems), National Association of Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP), and Downer Group which collectively represent approximately $610,000 in potential lifetime value.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



