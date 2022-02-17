View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - AoM signs US Government Department



Melbourne, Australia, 17 February2022: AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) (AD1 or the Company) today announced that subsidiary Art of Mentoring (AoM) continues to exceed expectations in three key ares of its strategy and commitment to the market: expansion into international markets, sustained revenue growth at pace, and forging channel partnerships in service of enhancing AoM’s brand’s reputation and, in turn, driving customer acquisitions and sales.



US expansion is on a positive trajectory with the signing of a 12-month pilot with the US Department of Labor that represents a potential lifetime value of approximately $250,000 and a sales pipeline comprising 10+ prospects concentrated primarily in the corporate and government space. Furthermore, AoM Management are imminently accelerating its US expansion with roadshows to new partners and prospects in the next month.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document