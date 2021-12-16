View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - AGM 2021 Chairman Address



On behalf of the Directors of AD1 Holdings Limited, I am pleased to present this update to shareholders on the Company’s progress over the last year.



The financial year 2021 observed all business units across the Company making great progress in both growing its existing customer base and expanding its footprint into new markets. Around this same time last year, the Company had just completed the acquisition of Art of Mentoring (AoM), as part of our on-going M&A strategy in identifying and acquiring EPS accretive opportunities. Since becoming part of the group, AoM has continued its strong performance and added over 20 new customers to its portfolio, ended fiscal year 2021 with significant revenue growth of 35% and a strong pipeline moving into the new fiscal year.



AoM’s performance continued to impress during the first quarter of this financial year, with its recordbreaking revenue growth in the September quarter, and the milestone contract win with HR.com to create a pathway into the U.S market. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the AoM team for all the great results that they have delivered so far.



The previous fiscal year also marked a significant milestone for ApplyDirect with the introduction of the “off-the-shelf” version of the product and the signing of its first pilot customer in the recent months. The purpose of the SaaS product is to connect future hires to the ever-increasing hiring demand via simple, easy to implement and use technology. The technology solution is a cost-effective way for the SME market to attract and retain talent while providing a better and more informed experience for the jobseeker. This adjacent offering is complementary to the existing solution provided at enterprise level. In parallel to the development of the “off-the-shelf” product, we continued to support, secure and grow our existing enterprise solution customers, which enjoyed an increase of 37% in users and 27% in inbound traffic.



