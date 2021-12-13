View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings secures $5.0 million in loan facility



Melbourne, Australia, 13 December 2021: AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) (AD1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has secured a $5.0 million, four-year secured term loan facility (Loan Facility) under a binding term sheet with PURE Asset Management Pty Ltd (PURE). The arrangement includes the grant of unlisted and detached warrants to PURE to acquire ordinary shares in the Company. A summary of key terms of the Loan Facility is provided below.



AD1 CEO and Managing Director, Brendan Kavenagh commented: “We are pleased to have partnered with PURE Asset Management to secure this facility to provide loan funding to execute our immediate and expanding future growth strategy.



“The Board and management have been working diligently in identifying how the Company can acquire necessary additional funding to fuel its appetite for growth while minimising shareholder dilution. This arrangement as structured represents the Company’s best opportunity in the current market to achieve this objective while removing any capital constraints in our growth and expansion.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



