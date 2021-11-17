Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

17 Nov 2021 04:06 PM


This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum contains an explanation of, and information about, the proposal to be considered at the annual general meeting of the Company on 16 December 2021 (Meeting). It is given to the Shareholders to help them determine how to vote on the Resolutions.

Shareholders should read this Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum in full before deciding if and how to vote on the Resolutions. If you are in doubt about what to do in relation to the Resolutions, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser.

This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum is dated 15 November 2021.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

