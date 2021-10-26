View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - October 2021 Update



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (AD1 or the Company) is pleased to release the October 2021 update, which contains the most up-to date information on the Company and its three business units.



In addition to the information contained in the following presentation, we would also like to encourage all shareholders to view the most recent investor update delivered by the Company’s Chairman Andrew Henderson and CEO/Managing Director Brendan Kavenagh.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document