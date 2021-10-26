Media ReleasesAD1 Holdings

AD1 Holdings - October 2021 Update

26 Oct 2021 08:38 AM


AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (AD1 or the Company) is pleased to release the October 2021 update, which contains the most up-to date information on the Company and its three business units.

In addition to the information contained in the following presentation, we would also like to encourage all shareholders to view the most recent investor update delivered by the Company’s Chairman Andrew Henderson and CEO/Managing Director Brendan Kavenagh.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

