AD1 Holdings - Record Performance, Art of Mentoring Trading Update

06 Oct 2021 08:33 AM


AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) (AD1 or the Company) today announced that subsidiary Art of Mentoring (AoM) recorded revenue in the quarter ending September 2021 that breaks its previous record by 94%.

During the quarter, AoM secured two new contracts, each valued at over $100,000; Department of Defence in Australia and HR.com, based in North America. These, together with strong renewals and upsells, brought the revenue to 2.3 times the same period last year and 94% up on the previous quarter.

Art of Mentoring has enjoyed enormous growth in global clients in the last 12 months, with four international platform clients signed in just the last quarter. Online training subscription sales are also growing at the same rate, with more international clients in the government, corporate and association sectors.

