AD1 Holdings - US Market contract win creates Pathway to Global Expansion



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) (AD1 or the Company) today announced that it has signed a contract with HR.com for a mentoring program delivered by Art of Mentoring (AoM) for members.



Based in North America, HR.com has 1.9 million HR professional members worldwide, mostly based in the US. Membership provides access to educational tools and resources that HR professionals need to stay ahead and compliant in the ever-changing HR landscape. In addition, HR.com specializes in connecting HR professionals through dozens of annual virtual conferences, consisting of hundreds of webcasts. A virtual mentoring program through AoM will provide their members with an opportunity for deeper levels of human connection and professional development.



The mentoring program will match over 1000 HR practitioners in the first year and will scale. The contract is valued at in excess of $100,000 in the first twelve months. Art of Mentoring will manage the program on behalf of HR.com.



AD1 CEO, Brendan Kavenagh, said: “This is an exciting development for Art of Mentoring, not just because of the contract value. It gives AoM direct contact with the HR professionals participating in the program, who are themselves potential customers for the AoM SaaS platform and related services. In addition to the program, AoM will contribute to HR.com’s educational calendar, delivering mentoring expertise via virtual events, webcasts and joint research projects, marketed to the entire membership base.”



