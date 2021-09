View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Australian Department of Defence Contract Win



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX:AD1) (AD1 or the Company) today announced that it has signed a contract with the Australian Department of Defence, to pilot a department-wide mentoring program delivered by Art of Mentoring (AoM).



The contract is valued at in excess of $130,000 for the twelve months. It is also in addition to two other contracts AoM has with Department of Defence.



