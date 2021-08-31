View All AD1 Holdings News

AD1 Holdings - Art of Mentoring set for high growth



AD1 Holdings Limited (ASX: AD1) (AD1 or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to its fully-owned subsidiary, Art of Mentoring.



Art of Mentoring (AoM) delivers high-impact mentoring programs through world-class SaaS solutions and evidence-based program design.



Key points:



• 60% increase in August YoY revenue

• 12% increase in total number of logos in the last 7 weeks

• $600K in new client wins

• 100% renewal rate since 1 July 2021 with LTV expected to exceed $500k



AD1 Managing Director and CEO, Brendan Kavenagh, said: “We are delighted to report that Art of Mentoring has begun FY22 with the momentum that it finished FY21. Revenue is up 60% August YoY fuelled by recent wins and renewals. Six new clients valued at $160K for FY22 have been signed in the last 7 weeks. The Lifetime value of these contracts is expected to exceed $600K. AOM has secured a number of key customer renewals with clients that have been with AoM for between two (2) and six (6) years. These renewals were secured since the start of July, valued at $200K for this financial year and $600K is expected over the entire contract terms”.



“Notable Australian wins included Royal Australian Air Force and Queensland Department of Premier & Cabinet. AoM’s global footprint continues to quickly expand with Danone Japan and Zimmer Biomet coming on board recently, and more in procurement waiting signoff. AoM now has clients in Asia, the US, Africa and Europe.”



