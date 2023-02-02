View All ABx Group News

ABx Group - Wide-Spread High Extractions of Ionic Adsorption Clay



ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX) (ABx) has received results from its representative batch of 71 desorption tests on rare earth element (REE) samples from its Deep Leads and Rubble Mound deposits in northern Tasmania (see Figures 2 and 3). The desorption tests were conducted by ANSTO at Lucas Heights in Sydney, which has extensive experience in metallurgical testing of clay-hosted rare earth deposits worldwide. Tests were conducted at ‘standard’ desorption conditions of 0.5 M ammonium sulfate at pH 4, which are low-acid, low-cost processing conditions for ionic adsorption clay REE (IAC REE).



Highest reported extractions from clay-hosted REE prospect in Australia: The extractions of contained REE ranged from 24% to 83% for the 44 samples from the extensive IAC REE zones in the Maiden Resource estimate announced on 23 November 2022. 73% of the samples from the more closely-drilled Deep Leads project area had minimum 24% extraction and average 50% extraction (Table 1, Figure 3). These confirm that Deep Leads is an ionic adsorption clay REE deposit.



