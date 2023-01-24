View All ABx Group News

ABx Group - Initial $3.3M modern manufacturing grant received



-- Alcore receives initial $3.3M of the $7.5M1 Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) grant

-- Grant funding to now support pilot plant activities in addition to proposed $16.4M aluminium bath recycling plant

-- Alcore funding for the pilot plant program is matched dollar-for-dollar by the grant funding



ABx Group (ASX: ABX) (ABx) is pleased to advise that its 83%-owned subsidiary ALCORE Limited (Alcore) has received the $3.3M first instalment of the previously announced $7.5M in grant funding under the Federal Government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI).



The grant funding will be used to support the proposed $16.4M aluminium bath recycling plant at Bell Bay, Tasmania (the stage 1 commercial plant).



In addition, Alcore has agreed with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources to include activities relating to its pilot plant on the NSW Central Coast to the MMI project plan.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document